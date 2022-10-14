Motorcyclist in early 20s dies after crashing into van, police say

Police said the motorcyclist was going southbound on Broadway when he crashed into a van that was turning left.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A motorcyclist in his early 20s is dead after crashing into a van, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The crash happened on Friday afternoon in the 9600 block of Broadway Street.

Police said the motorcyclist was going southbound on Broadway when he crashed into a van that was turning left.

Witnesses told authorities that the motorcyclist was driving at speeds over 100 MPH. Authorities said they are still investigating.