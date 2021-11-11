Motorcyclist dies after being hit by a car, tried to swerve to avoid another accident

SAN ANTONIO — A woman died Wednesday night after being hit by a car after she tried to avoid another accident after a different vehicle cut her off, police say.
At 10 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 12000 block of O'Connor Road for a crash.
Police said a woman was riding her motorcycle when she was cut off by a vehicle. She swerved to miss the vehicle and loss control resulting in her crashing.
After she crashed, she got up but when she got up she was hit by a car. The driver of that car left the scene and the woman died.
Police said they were working on getting a description of the vehicle.