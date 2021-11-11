Motorcyclist dies after being hit by a car, tried to swerve to avoid another accident

The victim was trying to swerve from hitting another car when she lost control. When she got up, she was hit and killed by another car. That driver drove off.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman died Wednesday night after being hit by a car after she tried to avoid another accident after a different vehicle cut her off, police say.

At 10 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 12000 block of O'Connor Road for a crash.

Police said a woman was riding her motorcycle when she was cut off by a vehicle. She swerved to miss the vehicle and loss control resulting in her crashing.

After she crashed, she got up but when she got up she was hit by a car. The driver of that car left the scene and the woman died.