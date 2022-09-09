Motorcyclist thrown from bike after crashing into vehicle

Authorities said speed may have played a factor.

SAN ANTONIO — A man on a motorcycle barely survived a crash on the city's northeast side.

The San Antonio Police Department said the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday on Thousand Oaks Drive just off Interstate 35.

Emergency crews were able to help the man after he was thrown from his bike. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses at the scene told police the motorcyclist collided with a turning vehicle, the rider possibly hitting a concrete pillar.

Authorities said speed may have played a factor.