SAN ANTONIO — One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a motorcycle accident, and police say alcohol may have been a factor.

The men were on the motorcycle traveling southbound on I-35 when they took the Highway 90 eastbound ramp and lost control, police said.

Authorities said the bike slammed into a guard rail, and one of the victims died on impact.

The other victim was found 30 yards down the road and taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.