Mother's Day activities to make memories

The perfect gift for Mother’s Day might not be something you wrap up. Free and low-cost experiences you can enjoy with mom.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Mom may want the gift of time, either with family or alone, this Mother’s Day rather than a fancy or expensive gift. Here are experiences to help make lasting memories with mom.

Every mom enjoys something different, so here is a look at workouts, mediations, music and crafts happening this Mother’s Day weekend.

Musical moms will love a rock concert. Back in Black, an AC/DC tribute band has a high energy show Friday at Blue bonnet Palace. Doors open at 8 pm. Tickets are $15.

“There’s nothing like a good cover band,” said Sara Bigham, a lifestyle contributor at Eventbrite.

Sporty mom will enjoy a good, free Pilates workout. Columbia Sportswear in the Quarry Market is offering Mommies, Muscles, and Mimosas Saturday at 9 a.m. You must RSVP and bring a mat.

“Got mom out there, get her sweat on and then maybe have a glass of champagne and orange juice to kick off the weekend,” Bigham said.

Spend the evening at the Mother’s Day Market at Main Plaza on Saturday starting from 6 pm to 10 p.m. Admission is free. There will be vendors, wine tasting, and music.

“Everything that mom really enjoys, whether she’s interested in having a glass of wine, doing something a little big artsy and crafty or just hanging out, kicking back,” Bigham said.

Have a laugh with mom at the Funny as AF Comedy Series Saturday at the Blind Tiger Comedy Club at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10.50 a person.

“If your mom loves comedy or she’s looking for a date night with her significant other or her best friends, get her some tickets,” Bigham said.