SAN ANTONIO — The driver of a dark Ford Explorer has been taken into custody after a major crash on the south side Sunday evening.

According to police, a woman was driving a silver sedan with her two young children in car seats in the back when her car was hit. The woman tried to avoid the Explorer, but her car was t-boned, an SAPD spokesperson said.

The woman’s daughter, who police said is no more than five years old, was taken to the hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries. The mother and her young son were also taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Off-duty deputies witnessed the crash at Roosevelt and Southcross from a nearby parking lot. They were able to contain the driver of the Explorer, a Hispanic man believed to be in his 20s. They said he was not compliant and smelled of intoxicants.

Police said he may face charges of intoxication assault or more.

