Mother, 11 kids lose their home to massive fire just before Christmas

The fire was reported at a home in the Cy-Fair area early Wednesday morning.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A mother and several children lost their home near Jersey Village in an early-morning fire, firefighters said.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to the 6400 block of Pinewood Trace around 4 a.m. Wednesday. They found heavy flames shooting from the garage area of the home. The fire spread to the rest of the home’s roof.

No injuries were reported, but officials said a woman, her 18-year-old son along with 10 other children were displaced.

The Red Cross responded to the scene to assist the family.