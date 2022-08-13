'I want my daughter': Mother searching for missing daughter out of Lakehills

Jordan Tompkins, 25, went missing in April of this year. She was last seen walking along Park Road 37.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BANDERA COUNTY, Texas — The Bandera County Sherriff's Office continues their search for 25-year-old Jordan Tompkins. She went missing on the evening of April 22.

Her mother, Kristy Tompkins, said she was last seen walking along Park Road 37 in Lakehills, TX.

Kristy said Jordan loved to hang out with her friends. She described her daughter as beautiful, friendly, and a lover of animals. She also loved to sing karaoke.

“I miss her voice… singing," Kristy said, while signing. Kristy is deaf.

Jordan sent a video of herself singing on Facebook to her mother. Jordan can be heard singing "Famous in a Small Town," a song by Miranda Lambert. The video was taken five days before she went missing.

Jordan is 5'3 with brown eyes, short dark blonde hair, and tattoos.

Kristy said she spoke to her daughter the night before her disappearance.

“'I love you Jordan.' 'I love you mom.' Then she kissed me on chat," Kristy recalled. “Then we hang up. Then the next day she’s gone.”

Kristy said she and her daughter were very close, and said Jordan was very loving.

The Bandera County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating her disappearance, but without much luck.

"I cry a lot," Kristy said.

A community meeting was held to try and search for Jordan about two weeks after she went missing.

“I can’t figure out what really happened, but I really miss her," Kristy said.

Tompkins is one of three people who have gone missing within the last few months within a 50 mile radius--including Dimitri Perez, 24, and Brittany McMahon, 33.

The Bandera Bulletin recently reported skeletal remains have been identified as belonging to McMahon. An autopsy is still pending, the Bandera Bulletin reports.

“That’s not supposed to happen. They’re supposed to let her live. She has family," Kristy said.

Kristy has met McMahon’s family, and says they are now grieving with them. Kristy added although Brittany's body has been found, Brittany's family continues to try and find Jordan as well.

Kristy is asking anyone with information to come forward.

"I want my daughter. Bring her back," Kristy said. "Make sure she stays alive.”

She continues to pray, remaining hopeful that Jordan will come home.

“I need her. I need to talk to her. I want to give her a hug. That’s all I want.”