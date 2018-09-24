KERR COUNTY, Texas — The mother of two young children who died in a hot car in 2017 has plead guilty in Kerr County District Court Monday.

20-year-old Amanda Hawkins was facing four charges in her case: two for abandonment/endangering a child and two for injury to a child. Her sentencing is scheduled for December 12.

A man in the case, Kevin Franke, faces the same charges, in addition to two manslaughter and two murder charges. His pre-trial hearing is set for October 18.

Manslaughter charges were filed against Franke, 18, earlier this year in Kerr County.

PREVIOUSLY: Charges upgraded to murder in Kerr Co. hot car deaths

As KENS 5 reported, Amanda Hawkins was arrested and accused of leaving her two young daughters in her car back in June 2017 while she was inside a friend's residence.

RELATED: Woman accused of leaving young daughters in car overnight, killing them

Hawkins told Peterson Regional Medical Center personnel at the time that the girls, 1-year-old Brynn Hawkins and 3-year-old Addyson Overgard-Eddy, had been at Flat Rock Lake. She said they had been "smelling flowers" in that area, and that the girls "collapsed" as they were getting ready to leave.

The sheriff's office said it was determined that the girls had actually been left in their mother's car.

After discovering the girls, the sheriff's office said Hawkins attempted to bathe them and did not immediately take them to a hospital for fear of "getting in trouble."

According to murder indictments in both cases, Franke is accused of "rolling up the windows and turning off the engine of a motor vehicle" that was occupied by Brynn and Addyson.

Grand jurors in Kerr County found that these actions were "clearly dangerous to human life" and caused the girls' deaths.

© 2018 KENS