SAN ANTONIO — Recent violence in the San Antonio area has many voicing concerns. Christine Vidales said violence among teens is a problem. She wants all the mayhem to stop. Her teenage son, Sonny, was killed last September. Her 15-year-old son died in her arms.

According to SAPD, 19-year-old Alonzo Cantu arrived at the Vidales home on Sept. 22 to buy an undisclosed item from Sonny. When the suspect received the item, he shot into the home, fatally striking the teenager.

However, Cantu died this week after he was shot allegedly at the hands of another teen. Police said Cantu and a 15-year-old were shooting at each other in the middle of the afternoon.

Christine Vidales did have a message to Cantu's mother. "As a grieving mother, I know the heartache and pain that they are feeling and if she desires to hug, pray or just cry I will make myself available for her," she said.

Based on our recent reports, there have been at least six shootings involving teenagers this month.

Vidales went on to say she is upset with the violence and has this message to parents.

"Give your children Jesus while they're young," she said. "Don't wait until they're older, once they've spiraled out of control, because, as you can see, some make it and some end up like our sons have. God is real, but so is hell."