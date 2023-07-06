Mother of three in critical condition after being shot in chest for complaining about loud music at apartments

An altercation over loud music is what led to the shooting, San Antonio police said.

SAN ANTONIO — A mother of three is in critical condition after she was shot during an altercation over loud music, police say.

Officers were called out to the The Arcadian Apartments on the 4600 block of E Loop 1604 N in Converse around 2 a.m. for reports of a shooting in progress.

When officials arrived at the apartments, they found a woman in her 30s with a single gunshot wound to her chest inside her apartment.

Police say the woman had gone to the apartment above hers to cpmplain about loud music being played. What began as a complaint escalated into an argument and both parties involved went down to the parking lot, where the woman who had complained ended up shot in the chest.

Police say the suspected shooter drove off in and the woman went back upstairs into her apartment where one of her son's called for help.

She was taken to BAMC.

There were three kids inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, ranging in age from three to approximately eight years old. The children were temporarily placed with a relative, according to officials.

The suspect has not yet been located.

