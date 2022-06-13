Mother of teenage boy who suffered traumatic brain injury during 2021 JV football game calling for change

Health professionals called Noah Jackson a walking miracle.

PORT NECHES, Texas — The mother of a teenage boy who suffered a traumatic brain injury during a junior varsity football game is calling for change in hopes to prevent another family from feeling the pain hers felt.

Noah Jackson suffered a traumatic brain injury during a junior varsity football game in October of 2021. The teen was put in a medically induced coma and has had what doctors described as a "miraculous" recovery.

Noah Jackson and his mom, Kim Jackson, appeared at a Port Neches-Groves Independent School District board meeting in hopes of preventing injuries like Noah Jackson's in the future.

Kim Jackson said she does not like public speaking, but on Monday night, she felt she had no choice. The mother does not want anyone else to experience what her son and her family went through.

“I just want to say hello and thank you for allowing me to speak to you this evening,” Kim Jackson said during the school board meeting.

Kim Jackson spoke directly to the Port Neches-Groves ISD board as she recounted one of the scariest days of her life, when her teenage son was injured during the game.

"At the time Noah could not walk straight, and he was slurring his words badly,” Kim Jackson said. “By the time we got him to the cart and got him up on it, he was out."

Kim Jackson asked district officials to improve training for coaches and trainers and to consider having ambulances at all games regardless of skill level.

"Because our kids do deserve to have medical attention right there at the time because minutes do count," Kim Jackson said. "We found that out the hard way."



According to Kim Jackson, it took an ambulance close to half an hour to arrive.

"And when he did get to us, he saw the extensive injury he had, and he noticed immediately, and called directly to life-flight to have them come meet us at the airport that night,” Kim Jackson said.

Noah Jackson can no longer play the game he's loved his whole life.

"She doesn't want that to happen to any other people because she doesn't want another parent to feel the pain she did, to see their kid on the cart like that,” Noah Jackson said.

Protocol does not require for an ambulance to be at every game. Kim Jackson hopes the board will consider it.

"I ask that you take my considerations to heart, parent to parent ,and please put our children first,” Kim Jackson said. “That's it thanks for letting me talk to you, thank y'all.”

Noah Jackson is doing well. He can't play football again, but he is working out everyday with plans to compete in powerlifting next fall.

