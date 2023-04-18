Mother of 8-month-old shot, killed being held criminally responsible

Police say she was arguing with the baby's father over possession of a handgun and money while holding the baby.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Police are holding a mother criminally responsible in her 8-month-old's shooting death.

Ruby Marie Mora, 21, is facing a felony charge of reckless injury to a child.

Police say the father had the mother's handgun and she wanted it back.

Investigators say he had just picked the woman up from work, so she didn't have her baby initially.

According to the affidavit, on April 12, Mora grabbed her daughter Rosalinda Martinez as she continued an argument with the baby's father.

The warrant says Mora was demanding the gun back from the father, who had the weapon in his waistband. Police say he was sitting in a vehicle and she was standing with the child when they started wrestling over the gun when it went off.

Mora and the baby were both hit.

The 8-month-old was taken to the hospital where she died that same night.

The mother, who got shot in the hand, just got out the hospital Monday and was arrested Monday night.

Family members say the father had attacked the woman in the past and was out of jail on bond for a previous assault.

In fact, officers say the 20-year-old was not supposed to be in contact with Mora or possess a firearm per his bond conditions.

The arrest warrant says he took the gun from the scene with him and remains on the run.

MORE LOCAL STORIES





Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.