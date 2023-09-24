Mother of murder victim to host event honoring homicide victims, as she continues fight for justice

"You're not alone. Many parents that are going through what your going through. Come and honor your child publicly, you'll be welcomed with open arms."

SAN ANTONIO — Lori Rocha has been fighting for Justice for her son, Aaron Rocha since November of 2016.

Aaron Rocha was shot and killed during a road rage incident on Huebner Road, police say.

Lori Rocha recalls getting the phone call, that her son had been murdered.

"I fell to the ground and started screaming so loud. I didn't realize that my neighbor had called police, because they didn't know what was wrong with me," Rocha said.

Aaron Rocha's murder remains unsolved, and his mother Lori, continues fighting for justice.

"I'm his advocate. I'm his voice, and in turn I've become an advocate for other parents," Rocha said.

In 2007 Congress recognized September 25th, as the National Day of Remembrance for Murdered Victims.

On Monday evening, Rocha with the support of other mothers, are coming together to remember, support, and acknowledge murdered victims. Rocha says the event puts names to the faces of victims.

As Rocha continues fighting for justice for her son, she has been a support for other mothers dealing with the same loss. Rocha says not knowing who is responsible has been hard, but she says she will not stop fighting for justice.

"My last breath, I say I'll be yelling Justice for Aaron, if that's what it takes," Rocha said.

Crime stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of Aaron Rocha.

If you would like to attend tomorrow's event, it's taking place at University United Methodist Church, 5084 De Zavala Road, in the John Wesley Room. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. through 8:00 p.m. Your encouraged to bring a picture of your loved one.

Special guests at tomorrow's event will be SAPD Chief of Police William McManus, Deputy Chief Sanford with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, and Pastor Jimmy Robles with Last Chance Ministries.