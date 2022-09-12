'I want my baby back': Mother in mourning after 6-year-old hit, killed by suspected drunk driver in Grand Prairie

"We do believe the driver was intoxicated. He was showing signs of intoxication at the scene," said officer Mark Beseda of Grand Prairie police.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Parents Michael Richardson and Sade Jenkins are feeling the unbearable pain of losing a child.

Their 6-year-old son, Michael Richardson Jr., was hit by a vehicle and killed Saturday evening in the 2700 block of Regency Drive in Grand Prairie.

"I just want to feel close to him," said Jenkins, the child's mother, holding on to Michael's favorite dinosaur blanket.

Jenkins said their son loved playing basketball and was always wearing a superhero costume. "I just want my baby back. I blame myself," she said.

When officers arrived at the scene Saturday night, an SUV was pinned to the back of a semi-trailer. The vehicle was driven by 38-year-old Herschel Pearson.

Pearson was arrested on scene under suspicion of being under the influence. Police told WFAA that the child died at a nearby hospital.

"We do believe the driver was intoxicated. He was showing signs of intoxication at the scene," said officer Mark Beseda of Grand Prairie police.

Residents told WFAA that children from the neighborhood often walk across the street to play in the adjacent parking lot of the industrial property. The parking lot is often empty on the weekends.

The family said that the 6-year-old was returning back home after picking up a ball he was playing with. Grand Prairie police wrote in a press release that the child "was struck by a Chevy SUV while crossing the street."

"We still got to go on. We have other kids and family we have to be here for... just gotta keep going," said Richardson Sr., the child's father.

Michael has five sisters, and, sadly, they were witnesses to what happened.

Pearson is now at the Grand Prairie Detention Center facing intoxication manslaughter charges and a $75,000 bond.