'She wouldn't have left her babies': Young mother has been missing for nearly two weeks, loved ones believe she is in danger

The New Braunfels teenager was last seen in San Antonio. Andreanna Flores is about 5 feet tall with brown eyes and mostly blonde hair.

SAN ANTONIO — A New Braunfels family is desperate to bring a young mother home.

Andreanna Flores disappeared nearly two weeks ago, according to loved ones. The 19-year-old was last seen on the northwest side of San Antonio.

“She would have never left her babies,” said Andrea Winter, Flores’ mother. “Never in a million years would she have left her babies.”

Flores has an infant son and a 2-year-old daughter.

The words ‘Mom, please come home soon’ are written in chalk outside Winter’s home. Inside, you’ll find the few remaining flyers of her search effort.

“Day, night; you name it,” said Winter. “I have been passing out my flyers.”

Winter has been worried sick ever since her 19-year-old daughter didn’t return home on May 19.

She had spent the night at a house near Vance Jackson Road and Newcastle Lane, according to Winter.

“That Thursday she said, ‘Mama, I will be back home on Friday,” said Winter. “That was the last I heard from her. By Sunday, I got a feeling in my gut that something was wrong. Since I worked half a day on Monday, I went to pick up my daughter and grandson. I got to my grandson’s grandparents’ home, and they said, ‘The baby is the only one here.’ I said, ‘What do you mean he is the only one here?! My daughter wouldn’t leave the baby here by himself.’ I want my daughter, and no one is giving me answers.”

Winter says her daughter is without her medication.

According to friends and family, Flores hasn’t responded to any calls or messages.

"It's not like her," said Serena Briones, a close friend of Flores. “I believe she is in danger."

Loved ones say Flores was attempting to leave a bad relationship right before she went missing.

Her family is begging everyone to keep an eye out.

Flores is described as about 5 feet tall, with brown eyes and black hair with blonde highlights. She has a small red heart tattoo under her left eye, a butterfly tattoo on her neck and a tattoo on her right forearm. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a baggy t-shirt.

“If you see her, please take her somewhere safe and call the police,” said Winter. “Please, she needs help. I need her to come home to her two babies who love her very much.”

The New Braunfels Police Department (NBPD), which is the lead investigative agency, confirmed Flores has been entered into the state and national databases for missing people.

The San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) says it's working with New Braunfels PD. If you see Flores, you can contact either law enforcement agency.