'She'd be so proud' | Mother donates blood on anniversary of daughter's cancer diagnosis

Brandi Morovsky's two-year-old daughter had been diagnosed with leukemia a year ago during a routine check-up.

SAN ANTONIO — Reclined on a tan medical chair, Brandi Morovsky has her sleeve rolled up as blood is drawn from her right arm. She wears a mask as staff at the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center makes sure the process is going smoothly.

It has been a difficult day for Morovosky. It is January 13.

"Trying not to cry. Sorry," she said.

Morovsky is the mother of two children. On this day, one year ago, she took them to the doctor's office for a check-up.

"It was it was tough. It's really tough," Morovsky said.

But the routine appointment turned into something else.

"We ended up in the hospital with a leukemia diagnosis," she said.

Her daughter, Amy, who was two at the time, had been diagnosed with cancer.

"So it wasn't until I got gotten home and looked it up and researched and realized the severity of the cancer," Morovsky said.

Little Amy had to undergo treatment, receiving seven blood transfusions.

"That's when it started to hit like, oh gosh, like what if there isn't any blood for my daughter?" Morovsky said.

Thankfully there was… and Amy was able to receive those transfusions. She is now in pre-school making plenty of friends.

"We're hoping to ring the bell April 5th 2023," Morovsky said.

So on the year anniversary of her daughter's diagnosis, Brandi is repaying that kindness by donating to the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center.

"She'd be so proud," Amy beamed. "She would."

Right now, there is a national shortage of life-saving blood. The American Red Cross has announced a national blood crisis for the first time in history.

In some instances, not having enough blood can be a life or death situation.

"It's been long sustained and we've been able to see that's been coming for some time," Dr. Leslie Greebon, Section Chief Medical Director University Hospital Transfusion Medicine Service. San Antonio is no different.

"I think right now is probably the worst I've ever seen it since I've been here," Dr. Samantha Gomez-Ngamsuntikul, Associate Medical Director at South Texas Blood and Tissue Center, said.

Currently, there’s only enough blood for about a day and a half. For O blood, it’s even less for more than 40 counties the center serves.

"Right now, with this being a nationwide issue, there is no blood to get from another state, another city. So we have to rely on people in San Antonio and in our region to donate blood for their community," Gomez-Ngamsuntikul said.

So while it’s a day that changed Brandi’s life, it’s also a day she’s decided to change someone else’s.