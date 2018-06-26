A mother crossing a busy street on the northwest side with her kids Monday night caused a chain-reaction accident that left her and a child with minor injuries.

Police said she did not use a crosswalk around 10 pm Monday when crossing Babcock Road near Huebner Road with her kids.

Several vehicles swerved in an attempt to dodge hitting the family, but one car wasn't successful.

The woman and one of her kids were hit by a vehicle, and the fiasco also caused a motorcycle and another vehicle to collide.

None of the other drivers were injured.

The woman and her kids were transported to University Hospital for minor injuries.

