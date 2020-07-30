Mother and son shot during home invasion

The double shooting left both victims in serious condition.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman and her son were taken to an area hospital in serious condition after being shot early Thursday morning.

Officers were called out to the 3200 block of W Salinas for a shooting in progress around 4 a.m.

According to an official with San Antonio Police, at the scene, officers found two victims with gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told police that a man forced his way through the front door of the home and walked to a rear room, shooting a woman in her 50s.

During the incident, the woman's 19-year-old son intervened and was shot in the chest and leg.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.