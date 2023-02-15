Moses Rose’s Hideout owner says day one of negotiations was 'unsuccessful'

"We will continue to fight for fairness."

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio, Alamo Trust, General Land Office and the Cantu family met on Wednesday on negotiations about using eminent domain on the Moses Rose's Hideout.

It’s the last business standing in the way of a multi-million dollar Alamo Museum and Visitor’s Center project.

Vince Cantu, Moses Rose’s Hideout owner and their lawyer, Dan Eldredge, were present during negotiations saying the mediation was 'unsuccessful'.

Cantu says a neighbor business received $9.5 million to end their lease and believes the Cantu family should 'be treated fairly' as a property owner.

"We will continue to fight for fairness," Cantu says.

LULAC also wants the City of San Antonio to delay using eminent domain to take the Moses Rose’s Hideout bar.