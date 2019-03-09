SAN ANTONIO — The Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker is coming to San Antonio and is looking for local dancers to fill a number of roles.

Local ballet students, ages 6 to 18, are encouraged to audition for the roles of Party Children, Small Mice, Snowflakes, Russian Snow Maiden and more.

Auditions for the show will be held Tuesday, September 24 at 4:30 p.m. at the Moscow Ballet Host Dance Studio, Premiere Ballet Academy.

Auditions are free and hand-sewn costumes will be provided for the show.

The show will premiere on Thursday, December 26 at 7 p.m. and on Friday, December 27, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at The Majestic Theatre.

Sign up to audition here.