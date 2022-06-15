Mortgage and rental assistance available to those struggling with inflation and high costs

Currently, the consumer price index data shows since this same time last year inflation has increased by 8.6 percent, which is the largest yearly spike since 1981.

TEXAS, USA — As prices are rising on just about everything, more people need help with their bills.Officials say that 2-1-1, the statewide help line, is getting more calls from families who can't afford their rent or mortgage.

Consumer experts say housing, food and gas prices are the key signs of the surging inflation. A rate hike expected from the Federal Reserve would hopefully curb inflation, but some investors fear it could push the U.S. into a recession.

In the meantime, the Texas 2-1-1 help line has seen an influx of calls with folks needing helping with their rent and mortgage. Texas 2-1-1 connects people who are struggling to pay for things like utilities and groceries to groups who can assist.

They’ve made more than 540,000 connections so far this year between people needing services and organizations with resources to help them.

“Thousands of calls a day,” said Thanh Nguyen, Senior Manager, 2-1-1 Texas. “Which is about a 40% increase from the same time last year. They've exhausted all of their savings and are now needing help for the first time.”