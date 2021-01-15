Morgan's Wonderland to reopen in March along with the grand opening of Morgan's Wonderland Sports

The $4 million sports center will provide fun, fitness, and competition for athletes of all abilities.

SAN ANTONIO — Morgan's Wonderland is making a return in a major way this March.

'More Fun in '21' is the park's theme as it sets out to reopen its doors and celebrate the grand opening of Morgan's Wonderland Sports (MWS), a $4 million complex providing fun, fitness, and competition for athletes of all abilities.

On Friday, March 5, Morgan's Wonderland guests will get to enjoy more than 25 attractions, including wheelchair-accessible rides from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. after a nine-month closure brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following day on March 6, Morgan's Wonderland Sports will officially open with a Super Sports Expo where athletes of all abilities will demonstrate an array of sports at the ultra-accessible, fully-inclusive, 3-acre complex.

MWS, which is located at 5025 David Edwards Drive, offers visitors multiple courts or field combinations for baseball, softball, tennis, pickleball, football, basketball, and volleyball. The complex also includes an 8,000-square-foot covered pavilion and a separate stage to serve as a focal point for walks to raise funds for charitable organizations, performances, and other special events. It will also house the San Antonio office of Special Olympics of Texas.

COVID-19 preventative measures will be in place at both the park and the sports complex.