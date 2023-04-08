Rebecca's Wish offers camp for kids suffering from pancreatitis

Rebecca Taylor created her namesake non-profit organization after she battled serious health issues from a rare autoimmune disease that attacked her pancreas.

SAN ANTONIO — A special camp wrapped up Friday. Kids suffering from pancreatitis spent the week at Morgan’s Wonderland thanks to the non-profit organization Rebecca’s Wish and the National Pancreas Foundation.

Rebecca Taylor created her namesake non-profit organization after she battled serious health issues from a rare autoimmune disease that attacked her pancreas. In 2018, Taylor and her family founded Rebecca’s Wish to give other children hope as they battle pancreatitis.

“One thing that was very special to our hearts was a camp. Because a lot of these children have significant emotional trauma because of what they've been through,” said Christyn Taylor, President of Rebecca’s Wish.

Since its inception, Rebecca’s Wish helped spearhead an agreement with local hospitals to train the world’s first pancreatic endoscopist who focuses on pediatric patients. There are now five pediatric-trained endoscopists across the United States with a sixth currently undergoing training. The organization also teamed up with the National Institutes of Health and the Food and Drug Administration to begin developing the first drug-targeted therapy for pancreas disease. If you would like to help the organization, visit rebeccaswish.org.

