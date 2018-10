SAN ANTONIO — Several districts in and around the San Antonio area have cancelled classes Tuesday morning due to weather conditions.

Cancelled:

Medina ISD

Junction ISD

Utopia ISD

Leakey ISD

Hunt ISD

Llano ISD

Burnet Consolidated ISD

Rocksprings ISD

Ingram ISD will begin classes at 10 am on Tuesday

KENS 5 will update this list as the information is available.

