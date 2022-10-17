More than 3,000 people without power as storms move through our area

The largest outage is on the northwest side of town.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Thousands of people woke up to no electricity Monday morning as storms move though our area.

According to the CPS Energy Outage Map, there are approximately 89 outages right now, impacting 3,900 customers as of 8 a.m.

At one point Mondy morning, outages reached as many as 15,000 as crews worked to restore power.

To check on the power outages, CLICK HERE.

CPS Energy wants to remind you their crews are ready to respond to any downed power lines or outages.

Above-ground electrical equipment can sustain damage caused by lightning, fallen trees or if lines are broken.

CPS Energy asks that you stay away from any downed power lines, and report them instead.

CPS Energy also providing some tips overnight to help folks prepare:

They remind you to have battery-powered lights, water and foods that don't need to be refrigerated

Unplug equipment and electronics to protect them from power surges

If your neigbors have power, but you don't, check your breakers



To keep track of outages, visit their outage map.

You can also report an outage online.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.