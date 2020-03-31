SAN ANTONIO — Staff members with the City of San Antonio's Animal Care Services are celebrating!

An update posted to the ACS official Facebook page reads, "We are ending the month STRONG."

City of San Antonio Animal Care Services Are you spending more time at home with your pet these days? Whether... you have noticed some bad behavior, or maybe just ran out of ways to keep them busy, our trainers are here to help! We are doing a 30 minute LIVE Q&A with our dog trainers at 3pm tomorrow!

During the month of March, more than 600 pets were adopted from the ACS shelter, while 900+ left with local rescue partners and 100+ left with foster families.

This update comes amid the coronavirus pandemic and a local ordinance to "stay home, work safe," as well as, a statewide executive order to stay home unless you are carrying out essential functions.

The post continues, "Your support has had such an impact that we've been able to completely clear one of our adoption buildings."

The facility will continue operating by appointment only.

For more information, visit the ACS website here.