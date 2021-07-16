More than 50 shots fired at San Antonio home; police search for suspects

Police said multiple people in a red Toyota pickup truck pulled up to the home and opened fire.

SAN ANTONIO — More than 50 shots were fired at a south-side home in a drive-by shooting, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of San Blas near Division Avenue.

Police said multiple people in a red Toyota pickup truck pulled up to the home and opened fire.

Three people were inside the home at the time, but police said none of them were hit. But, four vehicles were struck by bullets.

More than 50 shots were fired from multiple calibers of rifles and handguns. Authorities are searching for the suspects. A motive was not reported.