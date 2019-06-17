More than 37,000 CPS Energy customers lost power at the height of a system of strong thunderstorms that rolled through Bexar County early Monday morning, according to CPS Energy's outage map.

This comes a week after outages affected about 20,000 people during a round of storms last Sunday.

Just a few days before that, several thousand people were without power for an extended period as a result of the storms on Thursday, June 6.

If you're experiencing a power outage, you can report it online at CPS Energy's website.