SAN ANTONIO — A few hundred CPS Energy customers are without power as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

CPS Energy says around 1:10 p.m., a private construction crew working in the area of El Paso and Santa Rosa damaged an underground cable.

The damage resulted in an outage to a portion of downtown, impacting more than 300 customers.

"CPS Energy crews are assessing the damage and working diligently to restore power. The estimated restoration time is 4 – 5 hours," they said.