SAN ANTONIO — Fire crews are responding to a fire on the city's northeast side.

According to the city's active fires page, more than 30 fire units are at the scene.

The call for the fire in the 11100 block of Nacogdoches Road came in just before 7 a.m.

The fire appears to be at the building of a business.

We are sending a crew to the scene at this time and will update this article as we gather more information.