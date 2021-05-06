Man shot, killed outside his home; police search for suspects

Police said suspects in a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and opened fire on the man who was standing outside.

SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 50s was shot and killed outside his home, and no suspects have been found, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Nelson.

Authorities rushed the man to San Antonio Military Medical Center where he later passed away.

Police said around 25 shots were fired. A motive for the shooting has not been reported.