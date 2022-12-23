Power outages: several people without power in Bandera County

Also on the outage map, Ker County had more than 100 people without power.

BANDERA COUNTY, Texas — More than 2,400 people are without power in Bandera County on Friday morning after an arctic blast moved into Texas on Thursday night.

You can view the BEC Outage Map here, which as of 5:45 a.m., showed more than a couple thousands people in the dark. That's around 14% of the county.

Also on the map, Ker County had more than 100 people without power. That's a little more than 2% of the county.

The San Antonio area is expected to warm to the 30s with the wind dying down in the afternoon on Friday. The wind chills will also not be as bad.