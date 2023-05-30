More than $15,000 stolen from San Antonio bakery

"They came after us. Everyone needs to be a little bit more cautious."

SAN ANTONIO — A popular San Antonio bakery and cafe reported a break-in, early Tuesday morning. The owner of 'The Bread Box' said thieves made off with money and electronics.

Tina Kent said between $15,000 to $20,000 worth of items were stolen from the location off West Bitters near 281.

Hill Country Village Police Department said four people seen on surveillance video are persons of interest in the case, and right now they are working to identify them. Police also said they could possibly be tied to other thefts.

"I went into the office and saw there were things missing," Kent said.

Kent showed up to her business Tuesday morning and immediately noticed a big gap. The spot where one of her safes was located was empty. Her big safe was gone.

"Then we started looking around the restaurant to see if we had other things missing," she said. "Electronic devices, and safes. We had multiple safes for different things."

Images captured from a neighboring surveillance cameras show four people who are accused of breaking in around three Tuesday morning. Kent said they used a crowbar to get inside this door.

"We all work so hard," she said. "We have 14 employees that showed up this morning and to possibly tell them they aren't able to come in and work and make money was something I felt terrible about saying."

However, due to the outpouring love and support, business continued Tuesday. Kent posted images of the persons of interest on social media, and people started commenting on who they could be.

"We were just like hey, we are a part of this community these people could be going after you," Kent said. "They came after us. Everyone needs to be a little bit more cautious."