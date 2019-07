SAN ANTONIO — Two white Ford F-350's and several high valued lawn equipment materials were stolen on July 20, according to reports.

Authorities say someone broke into a storage yard at Comanche County Park on 2600 Rigsby.

The theft was discovered when a county worker came in Saturday morning.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone with information to contact (210) 335-6000 or email BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.