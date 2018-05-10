EDINBURG, Texas — U.S. Border Patrol agents along the Texas-Mexico border had a busy day on Thursday, seizing more than a half-ton of marijuana, worth more than $1 million.

Rio Grande City agents responded to a report of several subjects crossing through private property near Garciasville, Texas on Thursday morning. Agents followed a trail that led them to an abandoned house. A search of the area resulted in the arrest of five undocumented immigrants and five bundles of marijuana weighing over 290 pounds with an estimated value of $235,000.

That same afternoon, agents observed several subjects load bundles of marijuana into a Ford F-150 near Rio Grande City, Texas. Agents, along with other local law enforcement agencies, responded to the area and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver of the F-150 refused to yield and attempted to return to the river, officials said. Agents arrested the driver after he abandoned the vehicle and attempted to flee. Inside the F-150, agents seized five bundles of marijuana weighing over 350 pounds worth an estimated $283,000.

In Brownsville, Texas, agents located three bundles of marijuana abandoned in the brush. The marijuana weighed more than 70 pounds and is worth an estimated $25,000.

Later that day, Fort Brown agents responded to a report of several subjects illegally entering the United States near Brownsville, Texas. Upon arrival, agents located a fresh trail that led to two people and two bundles of marijuana. The nearly 50 pounds of marijuana is worth an estimated $39,000.

The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and report suspicious activity at 800-863-9382, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a release.

