SAN ANTONIO — An east-side neighborhood is living in fear and frustration as recent violence in the Sunrise community has some calling it by a different name: "Gunrise."

In just a matter of two weeks, there have been three random shootings. Two of them unfolded on Coral Sunrise, while the other happened on Mystic Sunrise. Two people are dead and others hurt as a result of the violence. San Antonio Police has more officers patrolling the streets in an effort to prevent more danger.

When you ask the residents in the Sunrise neighborhood, mostly everyone will tell you "Gunrise" is the nickname. But long-time residents, like Marilyn, don't stand for that name or the violence.

She's called the Sunrise neighborhood home for 25 years.

"I had a choice after my sister passed to sell or leave, but I love where I live," she said. But she also said the neighborhood she adores also seems like a place filled with hate.

"You hear gunshots, and sometimes you think, 'it is a firework or it is gunshots?'" she said. "Then, shortly after, you hear the helicopters circling around and around and around."

Recently she said she has been hearing a lot of both. "Within the last month, month-and-a-half, we have seen an increase in crime," she said. "It has picked up."

Earlier this month on Coral Sunrise, a mother was killed in a drive-by shooting. Police say her son was the target, and they arrested the accused gunman.

Last week, on the same street, a man was critically injured after being shot several times. And, in the same week, there was another shooting on Mystic Sunrise. Another man was killed, and two others seriously hurt.

"The ones that are here, we don't necessarily appreciate being labeled as 'Gunrise,'" Marilyn said. "Besides all the negative, we do see a lot of positive."

According to online records, the most frequent types of crime on Coral and Mystic Sunrise streets are burglary and theft.

