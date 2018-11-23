SAN ANTONIO — While Black Friday shopping has in the past fostered a reputation for resembling a survival of the fittest, some financial experts say that drama may be extinct as more and more consumers ditch the long lines, instead hopping on their smartphones to find the best deals.

Figures from 2017 show online shopping surpassed the number of people flocking to stores. But braving the cold and crowds isn’t completely a thing of the past; we still found people looking for the best deals in person on Thursday.

“No, we do it afterwards,” said Clarissa Arrezola on Thanksgiving, referring to chowing down on turkey as she stood in line for Black Friday sales.

For her and her sister, Thanksgiving is as much about saving money as it is devouring stuffing and pie. In fact, Black Friday sales are their priority this week—they camped outside a local Best Buy since Tuesday night.

“Yes, I think it’s worth it,” Arrezola said.

And they’re not alone. We found several first-time Black Friday shoppers out on Thursday evening, perhaps marking the start of a new tradition for them.

“New tradition,” one of them said. “It is going to be fun it looks like.”

The reasons for the long lines are clear; slashed prices, savings at the counter and checking off items on the holiday shopping list early are too good to pass up.

But why not just buy online?

“It is a lot more of a thrill coming out and dealing with people,” one brave shopper told KENS 5.

As for the Arrezolas, when it was all said and done, they walked away happily with their TVs.

