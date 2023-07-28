Hot Wheels Monster Trucks are in town glowing this weekend

Rebecca Schnell, the first female driver for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live will be driving Bigfoot.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks are rolling into the Alamo City and shining bright for their Glow Party taking place at the AT&T Center this weekend.

The Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live - Glow Party is bringing three shows to the AT&T this Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 pm. then on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

The show will feature the debut of monster truck, Gunkster along with Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Bone Shaker, and of course, Bigfoot. Plus, for the first time ever the fire and frost-breathing, car-eating dragon, Arcticgon.

Rebecca Schnell, the first female driver for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live will be driving Bigfoot. She kicked off her career as a crew chief, then married fellow Hot Wheels driver Darron Schnell who will be driving Gunkster.