San Antonio — A fight over money led to a fatal shooting at an apartment on the city's west side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

SAPD arrived to the scene in the 400 block of Tulipan Walk Street around 5:45 am Thursday. Upon arrival, they found a black male in his 30s shot in his upper body.

Investigators said the victim was arguing with another man in the apartment about money and when he refused to give it to him, he was shot with a rifle.

Police investigating a shooting on Tulipan Walk after they say a disturbance over money spiraled out of control. They’re now looking for the suspect & one other person they believe is in a black suv headed toward Converse, TX #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/AaS8AbH0B0 — Charlie Cooper (@CharlieKENS5) July 26, 2018

The suspect fled the scene in a black SUV with another person, according to SAPD. Investigators said they were headed toward Converse.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Another person at the scene was also taken to the hospital for treatment. No word on his or her condition.

Two other suspects in the apartment at the time were taken into custody to interview with police.

