SAFD: 1 hospitalized after northwest-side apartment fire

About a dozen units were impacted by the flames Monday night, according to officials.

SAN ANTONIO — A dozen units were damaged and at least one person hospitalized when flames broke out Monday night at an apartment complex near Wurzbach and Fredericksburg roads, authorities say.

According to San Antonio Fire Department Spokesperson Woody Woodward, the fire was breaking through the roof of the two-story structure when firefighters arrived shortly before 9 p.m.

A cause is yet to be determined, and it's unknown how many people have been temporarily displaced by the incident. The hospitalized victim is expected to be OK.