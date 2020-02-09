Deputies rescue woman and two teens inside Harris County garage

According to Harris County deputies, the family is facing eviction and had been living inside the home without air conditioning.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman and her two teenage daughters are doing fine after the family was found inside a running car parked in the garage of a local home.

A Harris County Sheriff’s Office official tweeted the family was trying to escape the heat. Investigators clarified that it was not a suicide attempt.

The mother and daughters were sleeping inside the car when they were found. Officials added that the family is currently facing eviction and had been living in the home without air conditioning.

All three were treated and will recover.