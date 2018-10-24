SAN ANTONIO — A teacher at a west-side school was fired after she used “unacceptable discipline techniques,” according to a statement from KIPP Texas Public Schools – San Antonio.

The mother of a kindergarten student told KENS 5 that she found out about the situation on Friday. She said her daughter told her that her teacher hit her hard with a computer charger.

The mother said she talked with administrators at KIPP Un Mundo Dual Language Academy and the teacher was fired. Reports have been filed with police and Child Protective Services.

The mother told KENS 5 that her daughter will withdraw from KIPP schools and go to a different public school.

She said the school held a parents’ meeting where this and other topics were discussed. The school, which has more than 600 students from grades K-4, does not have a spanking policy. It’s not clear how long the alleged behavior has been going on.

The school has not identified the teacher. KIPP released the following statement:

"We value every student and family that is a part of the KIPP network and their safety and well-being comes first. KIPP Texas Public Schools is committed to taking swift action in situations such as these, and we remain committed to our mission of preparing our students for choice-filled lives as they continue on the path to and through college."

