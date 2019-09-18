SAN ANTONIO — A parent of a Lanier High School student is demanding answers after she said her teenage son was injured by school police after he walked off campus.

Jessica Solis posted a picture of her son on Facebook with his face scraped.

Her post read: "This is what SAISD police did to my son at (Sidney) Lanier High School."



KENS 5 took a closer at Solis' claim. In a message to KENS 5, Solis said her son was "manhandled" and thrown on the ground by school officers during an off-campus arrest. She claims her son had headphones on and didn't hear the officers trying to get his attention as he left school early on Friday. The incident started on school grounds, but ended across the street from the campus.

Solis’ son was taken to the Bexar County detention center after his arrest, where he stayed for three days. When Solis picked up her son, she said he was complaining about his head hurting and she took him to the emergency room. That’s when she said she learned from doctor he had a concussion.

Leslie Price, the San Antonio Independent School District spokesperson, tells a different story. Price said Solis' 17-year-old son was roaming the school halls. She said he refused to answer questions, cursed at faculty and was aggressive towards the officers.

"What is very important is if we see something potentially as a safety issue in a school, someone who is roaming, won't stop, won't identify themselves, instead is cussing at people and disregarding their comments, we need to know who that is," Price said.

She said school officials have the responsibility of looking into anyone or anything suspicious. Price said because the student was originally on campus when questioned, it gave the school officers the right to pursue him off-campus. "We don't know what (he was)...doing and we need to understand if we have any kind of safety issue,” she said.

Price said two officers were pulled to the ground as they attempted to arrest the student. "It's important to know that we did have medical staff assess both, one of the officers and the student, both a nurse and EMS, and he was cleared as to being okay," Price said.



Solis has not yet filed a formal complaint with the school police department.

