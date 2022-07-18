San Antonio mom, teenaged daughter injured by stray bullets while visiting the Bronx

The bullets went through the window grazing Jimenez in the chest and her daughter in the hand. Both are recovering in the hospital.

BRONX, N.Y. — A San Antonio mother and her teenaged daughter were shot inside a Bronx bodega Sunday while visiting New York, according to CBS News.

46-year-old Beatriz Jimenez and her 13-year-old daughter Jehieli Duran had just arrived from San Antonio when they were struck by bullets just outside the store during a dispute around 9 p.m.

“I was very excited to visit New York … And well, it was the first day we got here, and it’s just kind of like changed my perspective on New York.,” the injured teen told The Post.

“We just never expected it to happen here in New York.”

The bullets went through the window grazing Jimenez in the chest and her daughter in the hand. Both are recovering in the hospital.

"It was very scary," Duran said to WABC. "I just see a guy run right past me with a white shirt and little braids, and I was like, why is he running? In seconds, I hear a bullet, and I go down and I just ran to the back. And I'm yelling, 'Mom, mom, mom, are you alright?' And I just see my siblings. They're all crying. And then my dad notices my hand is bleeding, and that's when I saw my thumb, that I got shot."



She said her mom shoved her to the floor and saved her life.

Her distraught mom added, “It was scary because I saw my daughter was bleeding from her neck and I thought the bullet went in. As a mother I was thinking my child is going to die.”

The rest of the family, the teen's father and her two siblings, were also inside the bodega during the shooting.