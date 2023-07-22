The video has been viewed more than one million times.

MODESTO, Calif. — A viral video on TikTok has caused concern among construction workers in California's Central Valley.

In the video, content creator Tonya Balch Summers says that two PG&E workers in the valley near Stockton were offered water by a passerby amid hot temperatures.

Balch said that the waters were laced with fentanyl and that one of the workers died at the scene while another was left in critical condition.

She added that the situation was "happening right now" on July 21, 2023, the same day that she uploaded the video, which has since been viewed more than one million times.

The video garnered hundreds of comments including one from a user who wrote, "It happened Wednesday the 19th in Modesto Ca."

A post uploaded Saturday to a Stockton Facebook group also claimed that the incident happened in Modesto within the past week.

Sharon Bear, a public information officer for the Modesto Police Department, told ABC10 Saturday that the department is aware of the rumor and that it is false.

PG&E did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.