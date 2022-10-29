Mobile nail salon bringing convenience to customers all over San Antonio

Owner Natalie Arrufat already owns two event-planning businesses and saw that there was a specific demographic that could benefit from a convenient nail service.

SAN ANTONIO — We go to the nail salon, but has the nail salon ever come to you?

One San Antonio business owner decided to make pampering convenient with her mobile nail salon truck.

"Throughout my research for brides, I get requests for people to come on site to do nails at their house or their wedding venue and it wasn’t possible," Arrufat said. "So, I tucked that idea away and I thought this is a niche that no one is really tapped into --- so, I did!"

Clients don’t have to worry about harsh chemicals sometimes found in nail polishes.

"The polish that we use is called Dazzle Dry. It’s a vegan based polish. Its going to wear like a gel or dip but its hypoallergenic, not tested on animals, free of the harmful chemicals and dries super fast without UV lights," Arrufat said. "You just remove it with acetone so its super healthy for your nails."

There are three different levels of services offered, the Classic, the Lady and the Lux. With the Lady, there’s a callous treatment and a sugar scrub added. With the Lux, you get all of that and more. Their most popular service is their pedicures. Regardless of what you get, the experience is centered around the customer.

"We try to make everything a really nice experience --- A really healthy experience," Arrufat said. "It doesn’t smell like a nail salon in here and its just relaxing and cute."