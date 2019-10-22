A massive fire destroyed two mobile homes early Tuesday morning and one resident hasn't been found, the St. Hedwig Fire Department said.

The incident took place around 3:15 a.m. in the 6600 block of Dan Road on the far southeast side near Calaveras Lake.

Authorities said firefighters got everyone they could find out safely, but one person who lives there said there's one person in the area who hasn't been found.

Fire crews said the damage totals around $100,000 and the cause of the fire was not reported.