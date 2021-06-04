MLB unveils league-wide program offering free tickets for vaccines

TEXAS, USA — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Oct. 2020.
Major League Baseball and its 30 clubs will offer incentives to unvaccinated fans through a new program called “MLB Vaccinate At The Plate,” taking place throughout the month of June.
Each of the 30 MLB clubs, working with their local healthcare provider or a national pharmacy provider, will host at least one event where unvaccinated fans will be able to receive free tickets to a game if they get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Tickets will be good for that day's game or a game later in the 2021 season.
According to the MLB, details are coming soon for the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers vaccine events.