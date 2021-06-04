MLB unveils league-wide program offering free tickets for vaccines

Each of the 30 MLB clubs will host at least one event where unvaccinated fans will be able to receive free tickets to a game if they get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Major League Baseball and its 30 clubs will offer incentives to unvaccinated fans through a new program called “MLB Vaccinate At The Plate,” taking place throughout the month of June.

Each of the 30 MLB clubs, working with their local healthcare provider or a national pharmacy provider, will host at least one event where unvaccinated fans will be able to receive free tickets to a game if they get a COVID-19 vaccine.

MLB is launching "MLB Vaccinate At The Plate," a free ticket incentive to encourage unvaccinated fans to receive their COVID-19 vaccination at our ballparks in June. pic.twitter.com/XOL9hPB0Jl — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) June 4, 2021

Tickets will be good for that day's game or a game later in the 2021 season.