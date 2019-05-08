A San Antonio Missions baseball player knows the reality of the unthinkable: Surviving a mass shooting. Pitcher Bowdien 'Bubba' Derby and some members of his family are survivors of the Las Vegas massacre that killed 58 people at a concert nearly two years ago.

Derby has learned the true meaning of life the hard way. "I am alive," he said. "I am breathing, and I am healthy."

October 1, 2017, Derby and his family were in the crowd of terror in Las Vegas. As he puts it, they are the lucky ones who made it out.

"God got us out of there," he said. "And we were there for a reason. It was a nightmare in real life. I felt like I was in a movie almost with the some of the things you see and the memories I will always have."

58 innocent lives were taken that day while hundreds of others wounded. It is one of the deadliest shootings in U.S. history.

On Sunday morning, the Missions player woke up feeling sick. "I feel like there is a bowling ball in my stomach that is just weighing me down," he said.

He is re-living the tragedy. In less than 24 hours, two mass shootings in the U.S. have claimed the lives of at least 29 people.

"I just don't understand the hate," he said. "There is so much hatred going on and a lack of respect for human life."

Derby, like many others, is trying to understand why. "It is sickening to see," he said. "I feel like this isn't the country I grew up in."

The 25 year old is still working on learning how to cope and heal. But, it is difficult. "It really isn't even a thing anymore, because the next day, you see something else," he said. "And it takes your focus off on what you might have gone through."

The pitcher said he is lucky, because he gets to do what he loves and play ball. He thanks God for allowing him to be here with his family. He also said 'respect' is what is lacking in this country.

"At the end of the day, it is just a matter of respecting one another for just being a human and just being nice to one another," he said.

Derby pitches with a glove that has '58 STRONG'. It is an honor of the victims who were killed that day.

